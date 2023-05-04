Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $36.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,164.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,086 shares of company stock worth $3,342,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

