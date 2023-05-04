Critical Analysis: Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) & Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 29.50 -$54.60 million ($0.48) -0.77 Xenetic Biosciences $1.71 million 3.73 -$6.55 million ($0.47) -0.89

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Therapeutics. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -70.26% -61.93% Xenetic Biosciences -383.89% -43.49% -40.49%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Leap Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 655.53%. Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 852.38%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.