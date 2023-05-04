CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 39,660 shares.The stock last traded at $19.85 and had previously closed at $20.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $751.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 129.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

