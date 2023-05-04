CUBE Price Tops $0.0415 on Major Exchanges (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. CUBE has a market capitalization of $24.92 million and $8,870.33 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One CUBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

