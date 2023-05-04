Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.77

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 176908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

