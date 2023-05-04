Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.77

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 176908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
CWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
