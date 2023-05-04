CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

