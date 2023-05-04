DA Davidson Weighs in on The First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group downgraded First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

First Bancshares stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

