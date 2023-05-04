Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 33,654 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $73.15. 2,106,566 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

