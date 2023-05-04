Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 5,246 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $519.67. 51,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $528.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

