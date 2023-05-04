Dakota Wealth Management Buys 209,700 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 209,700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 3,097,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,589,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

