Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWF traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.59. 145,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,067. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.