Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 554,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.0 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 692,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,689. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

