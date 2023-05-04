Dakota Wealth Management Has $15.52 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

LLY traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $429.34. 1,127,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,161. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $434.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average is $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $408.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.