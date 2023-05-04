Dakota Wealth Management Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $224.00. 1,314,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.88 and its 200-day moving average is $217.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

