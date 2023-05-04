Dakota Wealth Management Has $5.64 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after acquiring an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after acquiring an additional 162,304 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.74. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

