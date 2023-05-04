Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.51 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.3 %

ABC stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.31. The stock had a trading volume of 122,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,085. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.