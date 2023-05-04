Dakota Wealth Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,636 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,313,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 238,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 176,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,880. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

