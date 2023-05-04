Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.18. 925,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,371. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.43.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

