Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,028 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.47. The company had a trading volume of 824,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,573. The company has a market capitalization of $355.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

