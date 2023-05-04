Dakota Wealth Management Takes $20.01 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,564,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

