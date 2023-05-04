Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DDOG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.30.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Up 2.8 %

DDOG stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 0.97. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.