David Loren Neuhauser Buys 100,000 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser purchased 100,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,468.77).

Jadestone Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.61) on Thursday. Jadestone Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £218.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,950.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

About Jadestone Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.