David Randall Pickles Sells 2,060 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $131,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 530,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,782,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69.

On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.51. 5,226,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,766. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

