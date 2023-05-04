Dawn Protocol Price Hits $0.67 on Top Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002340 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

