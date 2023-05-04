DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.47. 813,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,984. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

DCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

