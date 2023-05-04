Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $18.09

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.09 or 0.00062607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $269.94 million and $2.25 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00139408 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00026992 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,923,807 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

