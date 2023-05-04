Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,300 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

NYSE DKL opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 142.03%. The business had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. Research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

