Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Delek US has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek US to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Delek US Price Performance

DK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 236,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DK shares. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

See Also

