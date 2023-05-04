Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

DEN traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,878. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $294,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEN. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

