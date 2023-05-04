Dennis R. Woods Acquires 2,500 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $14,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,948.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

UBFO opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Further Reading

