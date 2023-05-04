Dero Price Reaches $7.34 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Dero has a market capitalization of $99.18 million and approximately $218,433.20 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $7.34 or 0.00025254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,057.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00303586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00537580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00066501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00405728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001137 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,510,923 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

