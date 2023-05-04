Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 888 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 696,312 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 785,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,651,000 after acquiring an additional 390,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.51. The stock had a trading volume of 558,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

