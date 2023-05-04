Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 62,797 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,797 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.7% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after buying an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after buying an additional 402,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,055. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.