Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,217 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,608,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $127,976,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,938,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

