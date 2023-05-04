Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,346 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.88. 866,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,232. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

