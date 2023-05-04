Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 72,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 13,949,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364,283. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

