Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,083. The firm has a market cap of $291.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.77 and a 200 day moving average of $305.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

