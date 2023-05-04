Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 956,417 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $112,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after buying an additional 77,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,715,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,877,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

