Deutsche Bank AG Has $103.15 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $103,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.50. 774,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.