DeversiFi (DVF) Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $76.12 million and $6,674.04 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

