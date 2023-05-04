Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.18. 3,059,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,529,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

