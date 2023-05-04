DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.36 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

DHT Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 5,517,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,564. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of -0.19.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.56%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DHT by 148.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.