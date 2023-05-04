Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,328,988 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $280,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $130.25. 301,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average of $142.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.