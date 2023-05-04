Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $107-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.14 million.

Shares of DGII opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGII. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 131,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Digi International by 156.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

