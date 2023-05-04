DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.7 %

DBRG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.01.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

