Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.34. 1,265,178 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.