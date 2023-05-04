Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,856 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 5.4% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 970,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,665. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

