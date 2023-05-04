Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE DIN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.59. 204,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

