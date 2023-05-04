Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Up 4.7%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 4,769,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,848,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,128,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.