Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 8.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.61. 7,332,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 11,066,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 17,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.